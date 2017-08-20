close
Essel Group 90 years
Rajinikanth fans hopeful of his entry into politics

Since quite a while now, fans of Indian megastar Rajinikanth are expecting his entry into politics. It is being said that a massive rally of his followers will be taking place on Sunday in Trichy.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 18:16
Rajinikanth fans hopeful of his entry into politics

New Delhi: Since quite a while now, fans of Indian megastar Rajinikanth are expecting his entry into politics. It is being said that a massive rally of his followers will be taking place on Sunday in Trichy.

Reportedly, the 66-year-old actor will not be present at the venue but, at the same time, some kind of announcement is being expected by his fans during the meeting. According to an India.com report, Tamilaruvimanian - who is the organiser of the event - told NDTV that he will explain fans about Rajini and his agenda.

The speculation is rife that actor may join politics after he hinted at it while addressing his fans during his last interaction programme.

Rajinikanth had earlier said that the system is corrupt and needs to be cleaned up.

Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's '2.0' release postponed again? Here's the truth
Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's '2.0' release postponed again? Here's the truth

"God willing, if I ever decide to join politics I will do it for the welfare of people and not to make money," he had said.

(With ANI inputs)
 

RajinikanthRajinikanth rallyRajinikanth meetingRajinikanth fansRajinikanth politics

