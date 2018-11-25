Rajinikanth, Mammootty pay emotional tributes to Ambareesh

Bengaluru: Celebrated stars Rajinikanth and Mammoottty led the film fraternity in paying emotional tributes to their close friend, actor-turned-politician M.H. Ambareesh who died following a cardiac arrest.

Ambareesh, known as Kannada cinema's 'Rebel Star', died on Saturday.

He entered filmdom through the role of "Jaleel" in veteran director Puttanna Kanagal's "Naagarahaavu" in 1972. He also acted in "Shubhamangala", "Antha", "Chakravyuha", "Masanada Hoovu", "Olavina Udugere", "Hrudaya Haadithu", "Odahuttidavaru", "Diggajaru" and "Elu Suttina Kote", where he played a critically acclaimed role.

Here's what the celebrities tweeted:

Rajinikanth: A wonderful human being... my best friend ... I have lost you today and will miss you ... Rest In Peace #Ambrish

Mammootty: Ambareesh (Boss)

To the world you will forever be beloved for your work in the movies and politics. But for me you will always be one of the first real friends I made from those early ''madras days'' when all of us would film our respective movies in Chennai. Our friendship grew over the years and we always managed to stay in touch. It was truly special to me when you embraced the lead role when "New Delhi" was remade in Kannada. No matter what I write I cannot express the loss I feel. Will miss you "boss" and how you would always call me that.

Amitabh Bachchan: Grieved to learn of the passing of a colleague Ambareesh. Condolences and prayers.

Allari Naresh: The film industry has lost another pillar with Ambareesh Garu's sudden demise. A dynamic politician and a stalwart of the film world... My prayers are with his family and fans. May his soul rest in peace.

Rana Daggubati: RIP Ambareesh Garu. Love and strength to Sumalatha garu and the family.

Ram Charan: Very sad to hear that Kannada veteran actor Ambareesh garu passed away. A great loss to Karnataka and Kannada film industry. May his soul RIP.

Nani: A legend is gone... RIP Ambareesh garu... Deepest condolences and strength to Suma garu and family.

Mohanlal: Heartbreaking to hear about the loss of my dear brother and friend Ambareesh... My deepest condolences to the family. Love and prayers.

Hansika: RIP Ambareesh garu. Deepest condolences to Sumalatha garu and family.

Sai Dharam Tej: My deepest condolences to #Ambareesh, family members...' It's a huge loss to southern film industry... May his soul rest in peace.