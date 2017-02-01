Rajinikanth's '2.0': Amy Jackson cuts 25th birthday cake on film set – Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Amy Jackson, who celebrated her 25th birthday on Tuesday, had a blast on the special occasion with the cast and crew of her upcoming film with megastar Rajinikanth- '2.0'. The 'Singh Is Bliing' diva also shared a video on Twitter where she can be seen cutting the cake.

"Third birthday spent on Shankar Shanmugham film set & this time with Mr Rajinikanth ! I couldn't ask for a better way to celebrate 25," Amy posted on the social media.

Have a look at the video:

'2.0' is a sequel to 2010 Tamil blockbuster 'Enthiran'. The film is reportedly being made on a whopping budget of Rs 350 crores.

Also starring Akshay Kumar, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain, the movie is gearing up for release this Diwali.