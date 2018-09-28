हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao calls his girlfriend Patralekha his best friend

Actor Rajkummar Rao has been dating actor Patralekha, who was his co-star in 2014 released 'City Lights' for five years now.

Rajkummar Rao calls his girlfriend Patralekha his best friend
File photo

Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao considers his girlfriend and actress Patralekha as his best friend, and says they don't discuss 'marriage or babies'.

"Patralekha is my best friend -- we discuss cinema, we discuss acting or travelling. We're not discussing marriage or babies because we like the way we are," Rajkummar said in a statement. 

"When my mom first met Patralekha, she said that she's going to be the last girl I'm meeting," he added. 

Rajkummar spoke about his relationship with his 'City Lights' co-star when he appeared on talk show 'Feet Up with the Stars', presented by Voot Originals and hosted by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. 

"I'm a hardcore romantic. My first crush was in Class 3 that apparently went on till Class 8 until she left the school," he added. 

During an appearance on TLC's "Midnight Misadventures with Mallika Dua", Rajkummar said he is a fun-loving person. 

"Mostly audience have seen me portraying serious roles in most of my movies and that`s why everyone thinks that I am like my characters too in real life. But in reality I am a fun loving person when I am around my bunch of people - friends and family," he said.

Tags:
Rajkummar RaoPatralekhaCity lightsRajkummar Rao filmsMental Hai Kya

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close