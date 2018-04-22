Rajkummar Rao condemns rape of 4-month-old child, says 'we've become worst form of creatures'

Actor Rajkummar Rao is appalled by the news of the rape of a four-month-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Indore town and said that the whole of humanity should hang its head in shame.

"The whole humanity should hang its head in shame. We have officially become the worst form of creatures on planet Earth. Can we just hang these rapists asap?," the actor shared a post on Twitter on Sunday.

The shocking incident took place in the MG Road area of Indore. The body of the infant was recovered from the basement of a building in Indore, and as per police, the accused is the victim's uncle.

The accused abducted and raped the child in a vacant basement space, just 50 m away from where her parents were sleeping early on Friday. He later threw the child on the ground from a height which led to her death.