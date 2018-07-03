हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao graces cover of Elle Magazine, looks dapper in pale hues—Pic inside

The actor has recently graced the cover of Elle magazine and he looks ultra-dapper!

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most talented actors of Bollywood, Rajkummar Rao is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie 'Mental Hai Kya'. The film re-united 'Queen' couple Rajkummar and Kangana Ranaut. A video was just shared in which both lead actors announce the movie's release date in a quirky way. 

Check out the cover, as shared by Rajkummar on his Instagram: 

 

Talking about 'Mental Hai Kya', the movie went on floors sometime in the month of March this year. Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, the film has been written by Kanika Dhillon. 'Mental Hai Kya' is produced by Ekta Kapoor and the excitement for the movie started building up as soon as the first look posters of the film were out. The quirky posters raised a lot of curiosity.

In one of the posters, Kangana gleefully smiles as she lies on the floor in a swimsuit and pretends to be murdered. In another poster, Rajkummar has translucent tape stuck around his face leaving one of his eyes closed.

Rajkummar also has 'Fanney Khan', 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' and 'Stree' slated to release before 'Mental Hai Kya'. 

