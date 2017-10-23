Rajkummar Rao injured on the sets of Farah Khan's Lip Sing Battle- see pic

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao has been making headlines ever since his movie Newton was selected to be India's official entry into the oscars.

The Newton star has time and again entertained us with his movies. He will next be seen in Fanney Khan opposite the beautiful Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

However, there's sad news for all the Rajkummar fans out there as the actor has been injured during a shoot for the Lip Sing Battle, a reality TV show hosted by Farah Khan.

The actor took to Twitter to share the news.

Here is Rajkummar's Twitter post:

We can't help but admire Rajkummar's positive attitude! Look at the way he is smiling as if nothing happened and all will be well soon.

A source told Indianexpress.com-

"Rajkummar was shooting with his Bareilly Ki Barfi costar Kriti Sanon for the episode. While dancing on Akshay Kumar’s song Chinta Ta Chita Chita, Rajkummar was to jump from a height. While jumping down, he missed his balance and landed with a thud. He was left writhing in pain and was thus rushed to the nearby Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. When the doctors attended and examined him, it was found that he has fractured his ankle. He will be in the hospital for sometime."

Here's wishing the Newton star a quick recovery.