Rajkummar Rao is a bit fashion conscious

Actor Rajkummar Rao says he is a tad bit fashion conscious but does not really put in a lot of efforts.

Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao says he is a tad bit fashion conscious but does not really put in a lot of efforts.

"I am a bit fashion conscious but I do not really put in a lot of efforts. I do not give too much time to dress up... I keep a watch on what I am wearing, but it can't be over the top," Rajkummar told IANS. 

On the acting front, the 34-year-old actor is currently riding high on the success of his latest release "Stree", a horror comedy. 

The film, which released on Friday, earned Rs 17.69 crore till Saturday and is being appreciated widely.

It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj & DK, and directed by Amar Kaushik.

