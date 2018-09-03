हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao has been signed as the brand ambassador of Singapore-based active leisure brand Actimaxx.

Rajkummar Rao named face of Actimaxx

New Delhi: National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao has been signed as the brand ambassador of Singapore-based active leisure brand Actimaxx.

The move showcases Actimaxx's endeavour to consolidate its market position in the Indian subcontinent, said a statement. 

"Fashion for me is comfort. It is something that makes you feel confident. Actimaxx is one such brand which makes you ‘feel fit', sharp and edgy. We are confident of building the brand as one of the most successful active leisure brand," said the actor. 

On the association with Rajkummar, Divya, brand director of Actimaxx, said: "It is a matter of great pride for us. Mr Rao shares the brand's ethos of innovation in execution and the spirit of challenging the conventional."

The brand is owned by Actibrands PTE Singapore. 

