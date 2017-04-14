Rajkummar Rao plans to go half bald for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's role

New Delhi: National Award winning actor Rajkummar Rao, who has been roped in to portray Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s upcoming web-series, says he plans to shave his head partly to suit the role.

Rajkummar says he will commence shooting on the yet-to-be-titled series from May 10.

"I am totally planning to go half bald for the role and flaunt a bespectacled look," Rajkummar told IANS here.

Given that he keeps juggling between film projects, how wise would that be?

"It will be a challenge, but I do one film at a time, so it shouldn't be a problem," added actor, who delivered a gripping performance in "Trapped".

The actor is excited about playing such a national icon, whom Mehta sees as a "rockstar".

"We will shoot in Kolkata. We will even go to Europe and many other places. It's my job as an actor to experiment with my personality and create as many characters as I can in front of the camera," Rajkummar said on the sidelines of the launch of Ekta Kapoor's upcoming digital app ALTBalaji.

"When we will start shooting for this series on May 10, people might see me half bald. I don't believe in wearing wigs. So, I plan to shave half of my head and try to achieve Bose's look," he added.

Rajkummar has started preparing for the web-series already.

"Through this web-series, we will try to be as close to reality as we can. There are so many things that are untold about Bose. So, we will try to explore that. There were so many instances that I was amazed to know about him," the "Shahid" fame actor said.

"I have been reading a lot of his books. His love for his motherland -- that is something which is so selfless. Selfless love is something where you don't expect anything in return. I don't do acting because I expect three cars in return. I do it because I feel satisfied and happy by it," he added.