Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao thanks fans for the overwhelming response on 'Stree' in a hilarious way - Watch

Rajkummar Rao recently took to Twitter and posted a hilarious and cute Boomerang video.

Rajkummar Rao thanks fans for the overwhelming response on &#039;Stree&#039; in a hilarious way - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao, the actor who made his Bollywood debut with Dibakar Banerjee's 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha', was recently seen in Amar Kaushik directorial horror-comedy 'Stree' opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film has received an overwhelming response from the audience and has been loved immensely. 

The actor recently took to Twitter and posted a hilarious and cute Boomerang video wherein he jumps on the bed and shows his excitement, thanking his fans for the overwhelming response on 'Stree'. Rajkummar posted the video and wrote, ''Excited to receive so much love for #Stree. #StreeDekhiKya #Gratitude''.

Here's what the post looks like: 

 

Rajkummar Rao, the Gurugram boy was originally born as Rajkumar Yadav. The actor has done a lot of movies like 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana', 'Shahid', 'Queen' to name a few. He is all geared up for his next release, Tabrez Noorani's 'Love Sonia' also starring Mrunal Thakur, Demi Moore, Manoj Bajpayee among others. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on September 14. 

The actor is currently dating the 'Citylights' actress Patralekha Paul. 

