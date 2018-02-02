Rajkummar Rao to work with girlfriend Patralekha again?

Mumbai: Real-life couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha may reunite to share the frame for an "amazing shoot", the actress has said.

"This year, we are going to shoot for something really amazing. We haven't signed it yet, but we are in talks," Patralekha told IANS when asked if she is going to work with Rajkummar again in the near future.

On the big screen, they were last seen together in Hansal Mehta's CityLights, and then also worked together for web series Bose: Dead/Alive.

CityLights, a 2014 Indian drama film, featured Rajkummar and Patralekha as husband and wife. The movie had garnered a positive feedback from the audience and critics alike.

The two were recently holidaying in Thailand from where they posted some photographs too on social media.

"People relate to us thinking that we must be like really serious people because we do serious films. But it's not like that. In the photos we were seen dancing and doing other things... People saw us in different light," she said.

Patralekha was at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Spring-Summer 2018, where she walked for designer Varnika Arora. The designer launched her line Amber, described as an ode to the prismatic intensity of a beehive.

The collection is in rich colours like citrine, rose, emerald, onyx and chalcedony. Created with gold, copper and silver metal, the jewellery undulates from meticulous geometry to curvilinear forms.

"A contemporary take on everyday jewels -- these pieces have the versatility to consolidate a look and sometimes stand out," said Arora.