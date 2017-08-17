Rajnath Singh praises Akshay Kumar for supporting Indian soldiers

Mumbai: Home Minister Rajnath Singh has lauded Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's support for the Indian Army.

Singh on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a video of Akshay. The actor was seen appealing to his fans and well-wishers to help martyrs' families in the video.

"Akshay Kumarji your support to Bharat Ke Veer is commendable," Singh said in the video-caption.

In the over three-minutes long video Akshay said: "Friends yesterday we celebrated 70 years of our independence with great pride and honour.

"I want to ask you one thing -- did you celebrate the Independence Day along with people who fill you with pride and provide your security? Those who put their lives on the line to gift us this independence every year..."

The "Rustom" actor added: "Everyday in news we hear at some place or the other our soldiers have given up their lives just to protect us."

Akshay also requested his fans and followers to contribute for the soldiers of the Indian Army.

"Now it's our turn to do something for them. This year our Home Ministry has launched a website through which you can directly donate money to the families of the martyrs -- bharatkeveer.gov.in," he said.

The National Award-winner said that the website has already collected more than Rs 10 crore.

"Today, on August 16, the website has photographs and details of 114 soldiers. Yesterday... Rajnathji asked us to appeal that we all help the families of these martyrs.

"I request you all that in the next six months we have to help the families of these 114 soldiers and remove their photos from the website," he said.

Akshay concluded by saying: "They are there that's why we are here. Nothing is more important than respecting these bravehearts. So let's do this together and make them proud of us. Jai Hind."