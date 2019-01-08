Rakesh Roshan diagnosed with early stage of cancer, reveals son Hrithik Roshan

New Delhi: Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with early stage of throat cancer. The heartbreaking news was shared on social media by son Hrithik Roshan in a long post along with a picture with his father.

Hrithik, in his post revealed, “Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldnt miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. .

Love you Dad.”

The entire Roshan family is majorly into fitness and never really misses out on maintaining a holistic healthy lifestyle.

Last year, classic actor Irrfan Khan, Sonali Bendre, Nafisa Ali and Tahira Kashyap opened up on battling the deadly 'c' word. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor too shared the news of his health being not well and is currently in NYC underoging treatment.

However, the cause of his ill health has not been disclosed as yet.