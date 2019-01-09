Rakesh Roshan health update: Rajesh Roshan opens up on brother's surgery

New Delhi: Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is battling the deadly 'c' word. Hrithik Roshan opened up on father's ill health through a social media post leaving fans and friends in a state of shock. He revealed that Roshan senior has been diagnosed with early stage of throat cancer and underwent surgery on January 8, 2019.

Hrithik wrote: “Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldnt miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. .

Love you Dad.”

Now, Rakesh's music director brother Rajesh Roshan told Mumbai Mirror, “he is better now and recovering well. We were all very tense about the surgery and the entire family was in the hospital with him. God willing, he will be up in the next three days and should be discharged from the hospital.”

The veteran filmmaker underwent the surgery at SoBo hospital in Mumbai.

After Hrithik's tweet about father's health, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed his concern and wished Rakesh Roshan a speedy recovery. Hrithik replied to PM's tweet and thanked him for extending support.

Dear Hrithik, praying for the good health of Shri Rakesh Roshan Ji. He is a fighter and I am sure he will face this challenge with utmost courage. @RakeshRoshan_N https://t.co/Z0IaYSS4A4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2019

Thank you Sir for your concern and good wishes. I am very happy to inform that according to the doctors his surgery has gone off well. https://t.co/BS42lCy0Kn — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 8, 2019

Last year, classic actor Irrfan Khan, Sonali Bendre, Nafisa Ali and Tahira Kashyap opened up on battling the deadly 'c' word. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor too shared the news of his health being not well and is currently in NYC undergoing treatment.

However, the cause of his ill health has not been disclosed as yet.