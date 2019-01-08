हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan's surgery went well, confirms Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Tuesday took to Instagram to share the news of his father Rakesh Roshan's cancer diagnosis. The actor-filmmaker is suffering from ‘early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat’. Post his announcement, people from all walks of life wished Rakesh Roshan luck. 

Rakesh Roshan&#039;s surgery went well, confirms Hrithik Roshan

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Tuesday took to Instagram to share the news of his father Rakesh Roshan's cancer diagnosis. The actor-filmmaker is suffering from ‘early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat’. Post his announcement, people from all walks of life wished Rakesh Roshan luck. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too extended his warm wishes to Roshan senior to which Hrithik assured that his father's surgery has gone well."Thank you Sir for your concern and good wishes. I am very happy to inform that according to the doctors his surgery has gone off well, " he wrote.

Earlier in the day, Hrithik through his post revealed, "Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldn't miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family, we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. 

Last year, classic actor Irrfan Khan, Sonali Bendre, Nafisa Ali and Tahira Kashyap opened up on battling the deadly 'c' word. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor too shared the news of his health being not well and is currently in NYC undergoing treatment.

However, the cause of his ill health has not been disclosed as yet. 

Tags:
Rakesh RoshanHrithik RoshanEarly stage cancer

Must Watch