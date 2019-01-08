Rakesh Roshan's surgery went well, confirms Hrithik Roshan

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Tuesday took to Instagram to share the news of his father Rakesh Roshan's cancer diagnosis. The actor-filmmaker is suffering from ‘early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat’. Post his announcement, people from all walks of life wished Rakesh Roshan luck.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too extended his warm wishes to Roshan senior to which Hrithik assured that his father's surgery has gone well."Thank you Sir for your concern and good wishes. I am very happy to inform that according to the doctors his surgery has gone off well, " he wrote.

Thank you Sir for your concern and good wishes. I am very happy to inform that according to the doctors his surgery has gone off well. https://t.co/BS42lCy0Kn — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 8, 2019

Earlier in the day, Hrithik through his post revealed, "Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldn't miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family, we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him.

Last year, classic actor Irrfan Khan, Sonali Bendre, Nafisa Ali and Tahira Kashyap opened up on battling the deadly 'c' word. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor too shared the news of his health being not well and is currently in NYC undergoing treatment.

However, the cause of his ill health has not been disclosed as yet.