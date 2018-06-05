हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rakesysh Om Prakash Mehra

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra reunites with Rang De Basanti writer for his next

New Delhi: Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who has recently wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming film 'Mere Pyaare Prime Minister', has announced his reunion with Rang De Basanti writer Rensil D’Silva for his next light-hearted comedy based on the generational conflict between a father-son duo.

If reports are to be believed, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has locked the script for the film and is in the initial stages of casting.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who is known for delivering path-breaking films like Aks and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag believes that to understand the younger generation we need to understand the generation before them. 

“I place myself in their shoes and I think that life has demanded a lot less from my generation. It wasn’t exactly la la land for us, but today there are demands of the society, of friend circles, of workplaces. Everything has gone through a transition and we are on the brink of a new social order, one that is more gender-neutral,” The report quoted Mehra as saying.

“The choices you have to make in life in this age are very different. And we’re going to explore that,” He added.

On the work front, Mehra's mega project 'Fanne Khan', featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao, is all set to go on floors. Mehra describes it as a 'beautiful story' of a father and daughter.

