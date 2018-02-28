Rakhi Sawant trolled for her 'tearful' video on Sridevi's sudden demise—Watch

New Delhi: Motor-mouth actress Rakhi Sawant is known for doing bizarre things. Her controversial statements on anything under the sun have got her in trouble umpteen times.

Reacting to legendary actress Sridevi's untimely demise, Rakhi shared a video where she can be seen crying incessantly. She got trolled for her video with people commenting things like 'you look scary' and 'you are too funny'.

WATCH video:

The actress passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. While earlier it was said that she suffered a cardiac arrest, an autopsy concluded that she had 'accidentally drowned' in the bathtub of her hotel room.

Her mortal remains were brought to Mumbai last night and the body was then taken to her husband Boney Kapoor's Lokhandwala residence. Sridevi's final journey commenced at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Pawan Hans and the last rites will be performed at the Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery around 3.30 pm.

Sridevi, originally named Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan featured in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada movies. Her rich filmography got her the title of first 'superstar' actress of Hindi cinema. She had a huge fan following which increased by manifolds over the years.

She made her debut in MA Thirumugham’s devotional film 'Thunaivan' at the age of four and worked as a child artiste in language films. In Bollywood, she first starred as a child artist in the hit film 'Julie' in 1975. She then featured in a Tamil film titled 'Moondru Mudichu' in 1976 at the age of 13.

She married producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and the couple is blessed with two daughters, Jahnvi and Khushi.

A diva in every sense of the word, Sridevi became a huge name in a span of some years. She not only evolved as an actor but also carved an indispensable place for herself in cinema.