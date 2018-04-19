Ram Gopal Varma claims he instigated Sri Reddy, apologises to Pawan Kalyan

Mumbai: Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter on Wednesday to claim that it was he who had instigated actress Sri Reddy to talk against Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan.

The filmmaker, in a series of tweets, confessed that he is responsible for instigating Reddy against Kalyan.

He wrote: "It was me who is responsible for @MsSriReddy saying that to @PawanKalyan ..it is not her fault ..will give details now by 9.30 pm (sic)."

RGV also posted a video on YouTube to explain what he feels about the casting couch allegations in Tollywood.

A small note published along the video read:

"It was Me who influenced Sri Reddy to say that to Pawan Kalyan, it is not her fault. Ram Gopal Varma talks about Sri Reddy abusive comments on Pawan Kalyan, and casting couch in Tollywood. Watch out the full video to know RGV's take on the burning issue in Tollywood. (sic)."

However, he has wished for the best for Reddy and her supporters.

He tweeted: "Conspiracy theories aside,I already said my final word in the video I posted with regard to @MsSriReddy and hereafter am not going to speak ..I wish her and her supporters all the best in their cause (sic)."

The filmmaker took to Twitter on Thursday again to apologise to Kalyan and his fans. He posted: "My sincere apologies once again to @PawanKalyan and all his fans and also his family members (sic)."

Sri Reddy recently hogged the limelight for stripping outside the film chamber's office in Hyderabad. She had also alleged that the association did not give her membership.

She shared private pictures of hers with renowned producer Suresh Babu's son Abhiram on Twitter, claiming that he cheated on her. Sri Reddy leaks have shocked the fans and created quite a storm on social media.

The actress has however apologised to Pawan Kalyan for using unparliamentary language after he had commented about her way of protesting. He had reportedly asked her to take the matter to court and not to TV stations.