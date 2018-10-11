हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree has claimed in recent interviews that Patekar harassed her sexually in 2008.

Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Nana Patekar-Tanushree Dutta controversy—Watch

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV), who is known for his controversial statements on social media has finally reacted to the ongoing controversy regarding Nana Patekar and Tanushree Dutta. He has spoken out on what he feels about the entire incident and has even shared a video talking about it on his YouTube channel.

RGV in the video can be seen talking about the kind of person Nana Patekar is and how whatever is being said about the senior actor needs to be reconsidered. He maintained that although he believes Tanushree he also stressed on the fact that the Nana he knows would never intentionally do such a thing.

Watch his entire interview here:

Tanushree has claimed in recent interviews that Patekar harassed her sexually in 2008 on the sets of her film 'Horn OK Pleassss' and also demanded to do an intimate dance step with her. She also named choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Sami Siddiqui as accomplices in the harassment she faced.

After her shocking allegations, several Bollywood celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Farhan Akhtar, Sapna Pabbi, Kangana Ranaut have supported the actress. However, others have chosen either not to comment on it or back Nana Patekar. The senior actor has outrightly denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, Nana Patekar and director Vivek Agnihotri have sent legal notices to Tanushree.

The actress' lawyer submitted a 40-page document to the Mumbai police and state women's commission to support her recent complaint lodged at Oshiwara Police Station.

 

 

 

Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar, Sexual harassment, Ram Gopal Varma, RGV

