Ram Gopal Varma's open letter to Sridevi fans has shocking details of her life

New Delhi: Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is in a state of shock ever since Sridevi's sudden death news hit the nation. He took to Twitter like many others and expressed his disbelief and grief over the saddening news.

RGV, who was a big Sridevi fan wrote a long open letter to the actress's fans. He made some shocking revelations in the letter, claiming the legendary star was an 'unhappy woman' and that her life was a 'classic case of how each person’s actual life is completely different from how the world perceives it.”

Excerpts from his letter read:

“For many, Sridevi’s life was perfect. Beautiful face, great talent, a seemingly stable family with two beautiful daughters. From outside, everything looked so enviable and desirable... But was Sridevi a very happy person and did she lead a very happy life?”

“She went through so much in her life and due to her early career entry as a child artiste, life never gave her time to grow up at a normal pace. More than the external peace, her internal mental state was of a high degree of concern and this forced her to look at her own self .”

READ HIS FULL OPEN LETTER HERE:

“Sridevi is actually a child trapped in a woman’s body ..she is naive as a person, but suspicious because of her bitter experiences which is not a very good combination. Keeping the speculations on her death aside I generally don't say " Rest In Peace" after people die, but in her case, I want to really say this because I very strongly believe that she would finally and truly rest in peace now for the first time in her life because she died.”

“RIP Sridevi, but I assure u that the world won’t rest in peace for doing this to you. We the fans and your near ones have given you only suffering by making you slog in every which way ever since you were a child but you gave us only joy and happiness. Yes, it’s not a fair deal but it’s too late to do anything now.”

Legendary actress Sridevi's mortal remains reached Mumbai around 10.30 pm on Tuesday from Dubai in a private plane. Her body was then taken to her husband Boney Kapoor's Lokhandwala residence. Wrapped in the tri-colour Padma Shri Sridevi’s mortal remains were accorded full State Honours at the Celebration Sports Club Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West this morning. She was cremated on Wednesday, 5 days after she breathed her last.