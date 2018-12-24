Rana Daggubatti opens up about his break-up with Trisha Krishnan — Here's what he said

New Delhi: Southern superstar Rana Daggubatti and Trisha Krishnan's affairs grabbed a lot of attention a few years ago. Though the duo never confirmed about dating each other, speculation were rife in the circuit about them being a couple.

However, things didn't work out between them and they parted ways within months of being in a relationship.

Now, for the first time, Rana has come out in open about his relationship with Trisha and spoke about how why it never worked out with her. Rana had come as a celebrity guest at chat show 'Koffee With Karan' along with 'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli and co-star Prabhas, which was quite a delight to watch. On the show, he was asked about his relationship status by the host Karan Johar, to which he replied saying 'single'.

Karan, then, questioned him about his relationship with Trisha. Initially, Rana dodged the question by saying that she has been his friend for many years. He then revealed that Trisha was his friend for a decade and they even dated each other but things didn't work out between the two.

"She has been my friend for a decade. We have been friends for a long time and even dated. But, I guess, things didn't work out," he said at the show.

During the show, the filmmaker also shared few personal details about Prabhas and called him a 'very shy and introvert' person. He even went on to say on record that Prabhas is too lazy in real life and is too lazy to get married. "It would be too much work for him to find a girl and talk to her parents. That's why he isn't getting married," Rajamouli said on the chat show.

He said that he believes Rana will get married before Prabhas does. "Rana is so structured. Everything has to be broken into structures and pieces for him. His whole life is like 1-10 years, 10-15 years, 15-20 years. Marriage is an aspect, a box to be ticked. That will get ticked. I don't know whether it will last," the maverick director said.