Ranbir, Deepika will walk the ramp for Mijwan: Manish Malhotra

New Delhi: Designer Manish Malhotra is glad that actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are now in good health to walk for his show that will celebrate the seventh edition of his label in association with the Mijwan Welfare Society.

"It gives me immense pleasure to share that Ranbir and Deepika will be walking the ramp for Mijwan, a project very close to my heart, on April 19 at JW Marriot. I am really glad that both Ranbir and Deepika's health allows them to walk for my show," the designer told IANS.

"We are excited to showcase our design direction for Summer 2018 spotlighting the art of Chikankari. Both actors truly embody the global-Indian appeal that the collection stands for," he added.

Both the actors were due to take the spotlight at the fashion event earlier this month. However, the event was postponed to Thursday.

Malhotra is excited to showcase the variations of Chikankari along with elegant embroidery techniques with the 'Mijwan Summer 2018' line.