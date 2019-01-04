हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted in New York with his family-See pic

Check out the picture

New Delhi: Rumoured couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are painting the town red with their budding romance. Alia, who rang in New Year with Ranbir, was spotted chilling in New York with him and his family.

A fan club has shared a picture of the Kapoor lad, his mother Neetu, aunt Rima Jain, sister Ridhima Kapoor, his niece Samaira and Alia. Check it out.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Alia was asked about her and Ranbir's relationship and if she is 'immune' to all the attention it gets.

 

The actress responded, “Yes, there was too much [focus] on the personal life, and honestly, I have never had my personal life getting spoken about so much. Earlier, these talks were very upar upar se but this year, it suddenly became all about that. Such talks don’t bother me, but I don’t like talking about it is because somehow, it then diverts all the attention, and that’s what it all becomes about. It’s not as if a relationship is an achievement. It is just a part – and a very important part – of my life. It’s seamless as well as beautiful, and should be celebrated when it has to be. Right now, it should just be left on its own and kind of kept in a corner where it can stay safe and warm. You can say that it’s like a cat in my life that I want to protect, and it’s not ready to come on social media the way Edward has.” 

Ranbir KapoorAlia BhattRanbir Alianeetu kapooRishi Kapoor

