Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt spotted leaving 'Brahmastra' sets in same car—See pics

New Delhi: The new 'it' couple of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have all the eyes on them. While fans are still digesting this new link-up, paps are working extra time to click the duo together. And it so happened that the two were recently spotted leaving the film sets together.

The social media is abuzz with pictures of Ranbir and Alia leaving the 'Brahmastra' sets in the same car. The duo is working together on Ayan Mukerji's adventure ride 'Brahmastra', a film produced by Karan Johar.

Check out the pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

It is the first part of the adventure trilogy which features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and television's favourite 'Naagin' Mouni Roy in pivotal parts. The film will be hitting the screens next year.

Ranbir in his recent interview with GQ India had confirmed his relationship status. He dropped a major hint about dating Alia and said that 'it's too new' to talk about.

Ever since the two started working together on this project, rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. The actress has on previous occasions expressed her fondness for the Kapoor lad, and how she has a huge crush on him.

The rumour of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'. More recently, the duo walked in together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held at The Leela, Mumbai. They came, happily posed and left—adding more fuel to them being a couple. 

