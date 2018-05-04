Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's dinner date pics raise eyebrows—Photos

New Delhi: In Bollywood, rumours travel faster than light. A few days back, there was a strong murmur about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dating each other. It gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'. Well, the two were spotted chilling on a dinner date last night in Mumbai along with industry buddies.

Alia and Ranbir will be next seen in 'Brahmastra', the first part of the trilogy announced by Karan Johar. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. The two, however, have never really opened up about the alleged link-up, and this dinner date could possibly be a regular team meet as Karan and Ayan were also present.

Check out photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

This will be the first time that Alia and Ranbir will be seen together on the big screens. 'Brahmastra' also features TV's famous face Mouni Roy in a pivotal part. The film will hit the screens August 15, 2019.

Are these pictures cute? Well, dating or not, Ranbir-Alia are talented actors and watching them perform together will be a delight for the fans.

In other news, Ranbir's ambitious venture 'Sanju' is high on the buzzword and his most talked about films this year. It's a biopic based on the life of superstar Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir's transformation into Dutt's role has been appreciated by the one and sundry so far.