हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's parents to meet after 'Brahmastra' shoot wraps up? Deets inside

The venue of the family get-together is yet to be finalised and so is the menu.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt&#039;s parents to meet after &#039;Brahmastra&#039; shoot wraps up? Deets inside

New Delhi: The 'it' couple of B-Town, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's love story is as interesting as it can get. The duo is currently busy shooting for their first outing together 'Brahmastra', a film by Ayan Mukerji. While they are filming the project, the rumour mills are busy churning out hot goss about them.

According to Spotboye.com, there is a strong word that soon after the two finish their shoot for the film, their parents are likely to meet. Yes! And it will be like a big bash. The families will reportedly meet over dinner and it can be a step ahead in Ranbir-Alia's relationship.

The venue of the family get-together is yet to be finalised and so is the menu.

The Kapoor lad in one of this interviews with GQ India magazine this year did talk about their affair being 'new' and very subtly accepted about them being a couple.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia will be seen in 'Brahmastra' together. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Karan Johar had announced the first part of the adventure trilogy a few months back. It features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and television's favourite 'Naagin' Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.

Ever since Ranbir and Alia started working together on 'Brahamastra', rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. The rumour of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

The duo walked in together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held at The Leela, Mumbai. They came, happily posed and left—adding more fuel to them being a couple.

 

Tags:
Ranbir KapoorAlia Bhattranbir weddingalia bhatt boyfriendBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close