Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's latest selfie from 'Brahmastra' sets goes viral! See pic

Alia's yellow jacket and cutesy pout is totally the eyecatcher in this photo.

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the glory of his last release 'Sanju', a biopic based on the controversial life of superstar Sanjay Dutt. The film not only became the highest gainer this year but also broke several other records at the Box Office. And now, all eyes are set on Ranbir's next 'Brahmastra'.

The actor is currently shooting 'Brahmastra' with alleged girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The couple's love story is the talk of the town. A picture of the two braving the chilling cold of Bulgaria where the film has been shot majorly was shared on Instagram by Dharma Productions. And needless to say that the picture has gone viral on the internet.

Check it out here:

The Kapoor lad in one of this interviews with GQ India magazine this year did talk about their affair being 'new' and very subtly accepted about them being a couple.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia will be seen in 'Brahmastra' together. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Karan Johar had announced the first part of the adventure trilogy a few months back. It features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and television's favourite 'Naagin' Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.

Ever since Ranbir and Alia started working together on 'Brahamastra', rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. The rumour of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

The duo walked in together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held at The Leela, Mumbai. They came, happily posed and left—adding more fuel to them being a couple.

 

