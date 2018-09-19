Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar accept Alia Bhatt's 'Sui Dhaaga' challenge, nominate Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh - Watch

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar accepted Alia Bhatt's Sui Dhaaga challenge initiated by Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma. KJo's shared a video on Twitter that shows them putting the Dhaaga in the Sui.

Who wins the contest? You will have to watch the cute video embedded below:

Karan wrote: "Thanks for nominating us @aliaa08 ! We accept the #suidhaagachallenge and further nominate @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Best of luck @AnushkaSharma @Varun_dvn (sic)."

The team fo Sui Dhaaga has been promoting indigenous embroidery work and fabric.

Varun and Anushka have been signed on to promote and endorse the Skill India Mission, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The actors through their film Sui Dhaaga - Made in India are saluting India's entrepreneurs and skilled workforce, especially homegrown artisans, craftspeople and weavers.

Sui Dhaaga- Made In India is Varun and Anushka's first film together as an on-screen couple.

The film is produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner and is slated to release on September 28.

(With IANS inputs)