Ranbir Kapoor birthday

Ranbir Kapoor birthday special: Check out his top on-screen pairings!

Here's wishing Ranbir a very happy birthday!

Ranbir Kapoor birthday special: Check out his top on-screen pairings!

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most handsome actors in B-Town with girls drooling all over him. Celebrating his 36th birthday today, the actor has made a name for himself by delivering solid performances in a variety of films, regardless of his critical success rate. The chocolate boy of the industry has of late experimented with various kinds of roles. On Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, we present you his top 5 captivating on-screen jodis of all times making you heave a sigh!

Ranbir and Deepika


As we know, the duo reportedly dated for two years, before breaking up. Deepika and Ranbir have done two films-Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha posts their break-up and yet they share a great vibe. Their chemistry was on fire during the promotions of Tamasha. They managed to pique the audience's interest with their awesome vibrant bond. The audiences have always been gaping in awe at the sight of this magical Jodi on screen.

Ranbir and Katrina


Ranbir and Katrina first seen in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani stole away the hearts of the audiences making a compelling and phenomenal Jodi followed by Rajneeti and Jagga Jasoos. They dated for as long as four years but it didn't seem to work out very well and both of them had to part ways.

Ranbir and Priyanka Chopra


Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra have been seen together in Barfi and Anjana Anjani making all the girls go green with envy. 

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt


Ranbir and Alia are dating each other at present and reportedly might even tie the knot soon. They will be seen together in Brahmastra, a film by Ayan Mukerji. The film will hit the screens next year.

Ranbir and Anushka Sharma


Both have featured in two big films Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Bombay Velvet, making a sparkling chemistry stirring the love in the audiences.

