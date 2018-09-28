हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 36 birthday with his fans at his residence — Pics inside

Ranbir, who has had a phenomenal year of success due to massive success of 'Sanju', has turned a year older.

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: There's no denying to the fact that Ranbir Kapoor has a crazy fan following. Ranbir, who turned a year older on Friday and is celebrating his 36th birthday, is a heartthrob for millions of his followers.

Like every year, the actor came out of his apartment in Mumbai to specially meet his fans who had gathered outside to greet him on his birthday. He was seen patiently taking selfies with them and spent some time with them.

Take a look at his photos here: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Ranbir is one of the most handsome actors in B-Town with girls drooling all over him. The actor has made a name for himself by delivering solid performances in a variety of films, regardless of his critical success rate. The chocolate boy of the industry has of late been experimenting with various kinds of roles. 

He is one of the highest-paid actors of Hindi cinema and has featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2012. He is the recipient of several awards, including five Filmfare Awards.

On the work front, he is busy with fantasy film 'Brahmastra' written and directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. The film is slated to hit screens in 2019. 

