Ranbir Kapoor clicked outside Alia Bhatt's residence—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is rumoured to be dating Alia Bhatt was clicked outside the latter's residence, as per reports. Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' which also stars legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Yesterday, pictures of the actor escorting Alia to a clinic had surfaced online. Alia was reportedly injured on the sets of 'Brahmastra' and Ranbir had taken her to the clinic. Now, the actor was spotted at Alia's residence, wearing a blue full sleeved T-Shirt and jeans with a black cap.

Check out the pics here:

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Ranbir and Alia's relationship is the talk of town these days. The two are one of the most adored B-Town couples. Even though they haven't made anything official, their time-to-time public appearances and Alia's many Instagram posts clicked by Ranbir tells us there is more than what meets the eye. The duo is often spotted hanging out with each other's families as well!

Rumours regarding Alia and Ranbir dating each other have been going on for quite some time now. Reportedly, it is on the sets of 'Brahmastra' that the two fell in love. Rumours of 'Raila' being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

Ranbir and Alia further added fuel to the fire of them being a couple after they walked in together and posed at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held in Mumbai.

Since then, there have been numerous events where the two have been clicked together. Be it shopping in New York City or being spotted in Bandra, the paps never miss a chance to spot them together!