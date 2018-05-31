Ranbir Kapoor confesses he's been a nicotine addict since 15, says it's the worst kind

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor confesses he&#039;s been a nicotine addict since 15, says it&#039;s the worst kind

New Delhi: Bollywood's blue-eyed boy, Ranbir Kapoor is all gung-ho about his upcoming venture 'Sanju'. A film which has captured the highs and lows in the life of a superstar we all know—Sanjay Dutt. His controversial life journey will be presented to the audience on June 29, 2018. 

Ranbir in his recent interview with GQ India, June issue, opened up on a lot many things—both personal as well as professional. From talking about his 'new love' Alia Bhatt to braving nicotine addiction, the actor has bared it all. 

When asked about vaping, the actor said, "I quit smoking for four months, then started rolling cigarettes again just last month – just one or two a day. It’s something I’m scared of because I’ve been a nicotine addict since I was 15, and it’s the worst kind of addiction. It’s taken me trips to Austria, to this doctor who gave me injections in my ears, to help me quit smoking the first time because I don’t think I have the willpower to give it up on my own. But vaping isn’t working for me either – you can’t leave one habit for another. Eventually, it’ll just come back more ferociously."

Well, giving up on that bad habit does require a lot of strong will.

The talented star will also be seen in 'Brahmastra', a film by Ayan Mukerji. Karan Johar had announced the first part of the adventure trilogy a few months back. It features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and television's favourite 'Naagin' Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.

The countdown to 'Sanju' has just begun!

 

Tags:
Ranbir KapoorAlia Bhattnicotine addictionranbir kapoor addictionSanjuSanjay DuttSanjay Dutt biopicbrahmastraBollywood

