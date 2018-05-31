Ranbir Kapoor confirms dating Alia Bhatt, says it's 'too new'

New Delhi: Bollywood's current favourite Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's love story has caught everyone's attention. After months of speculation over their alleged link-up, finally, the confirmation has come out from the horse's mouth.

In an interview with GQ India magazine June issue, Ranbir opened up on personal and professional life. When asked whether he is dating Alia or not, Ranbir said, “ It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.”

Do we need any more confirmations on that now? Not really.

Opening up on being in love which is 'new', he said, “It always comes with a lot of excitement. It’s a new person, it comes with new beats. Old tricks become new tricks again – you know, being charming and romantic, all of that. I think I’m more balanced today. I value relationships more. I can appreciate hurt and what it does to a person much more than I could a couple years back.”

On the professional front, the duo will be seen together in 'Brahmastra', a film by Ayan Mukerji. Karan Johar had announced the first part of the adventure trilogy a few months back. It features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and television's favourite 'Naagin' Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.

Ever since the two started working together on this project, rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. The rumour of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

More recently, the duo walked in together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held at The Leela, Mumbai. They came, happily posed and left—adding more fuel to them being a couple.