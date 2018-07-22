हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor enjoys a date with Alia Bhatt, bonds with Amitabh Bachchan over selfie

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are in New York shooting for their upcoming fantasy trilogy 'Brahmastra'. But it seems amid their schedule, the two have been able to find ample time to spend with each other.

Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Rumours regarding a romance between actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been rife ever since the two appeared walking hand-in-hand at Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in May this year. 

Since then, the duo has been spotted in each other's company on several occasions in the last few months. Currently, Alia and Ranbir are in New York shooting for the next schedule of their film 'Brahmastra'. Needless to say, their photos spending time with each other often find its way to the social media. 

Only yesterday, Alia had shared an Instagram story which showed a delectable white pastry, a heart emoji and a man's hand. What was interesting that the man's hand was of no one else but Ranbir's. 

Take a look at her Instagram story photo here: 

Alia Bhatt

In the photo, the guy is seen wearing a blue-green sweatshirt and blue denim and showing a hand gesture. 

On Sunday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is also a part of Ayan Mukerji's upcoming fantasy trilogy and is shooting for the film in NYC, shared photos on his Twitter handle. In the photos, Amitabh is seen enjoying a street walk with none other but his young co-star, Ranbir. 

Here, Ranbir is seen wearing the same sweatshirt, the man in Alia's Instagram story had worn. Take a look at Amitabh's Twitter post here: 

In another photo, shared by a fan club of the actor, Alia and Ranbir are seen enjoying a team brunch with the crew. 

Well, looks like Ranbir and Alia are getting plenty of time to catch up on some small dates in between their shots. 

'Brahmastra' is being produced by Karan Johar and also stars south star Nagarjuna and television actress Mouni Roy. 'Brahmastra' marks Nagarjuna's comeback to Bollywood after a long gap of 15 years.

Earlier, KJo announced that it would also be made into a three-part trilogy. It is expected to release in August 2019. 

Ranbir KapoorAlia BhattBulgari Ranbir AliaAmitabh BachchanbrahmastraBrahmastra filmsAyan MukerjiNagarjunaMouni Roy

