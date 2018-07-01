हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor enjoys football match with cousins Armaan, Aadar Jain — See photos

Post the humongous success of his recent release 'Sanju', Ranbir Kapoor was on Sunday spotted enjoying a football match at Bandra.

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

Ranbir Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of his recent release 'Sanju'. Amidst his busy schedule, the 35-year old actor took out some time to indulge himself in the game of football. (Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The actor arrived at a football ground in Bandra wearing an Argentina jersey with black short and stylish bandana. He was accompanied by cousins Aadar Jain of 'Qaidi Band' and Armaan Jain, Suniel Shetty's son Ahaan, Aparshakti Khurrana among others. 

Check out some of the photos from the football match here: 

Ranbir's love for football is not a hidden truth. The 'Saawariya' actor is often seen sweating it out at the football ground along with other actors. Only recently, he was seen participating in a charity football match in which he ended up suffering a minor toe injury. 

According to a report in Times of India, Ranbir injured his right toe and was immediately rushed to a hospital where doctors said that he had damaged the tendon. However, the injury did not stop him from his professional commitment as only a day later, he flew to Goa for a shoot and finished the schedule as planned. 

On the work front, the actor has been receiving rave reviews from all corners for his portrayal of Sanjay Dutt in the biographical film 'Sanju'. 

