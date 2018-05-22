Ranbir Kapoor getting a whopping crore to host IPL prelude?

New Delhi: Bollywood's blue-eyed Kapoor lad, Ranbir is all gung-ho about his exciting upcoming projects. But before that, the handsome hunk will reportedly be seen hosting a prelude to Indian Premier League (IPL). The show titled Cricket Final Party Toh Banti Hai will telecast right ahead of the big IPL finale match on May 27, 2018.

According to DNA, the stud of an actor has been given a whopping Rs 1 crore as remuneration for hosting the prelude. Quoting a source, the report mentions that Ranbir will act as a curator of the show where several celebrities will come and promote their respective ventures. The actor has reportedly shot for his promo already and will be shooting the entire part on the D-Day itself.

Ranbir will next be seen in one of his most talked about films 'Sanju', a biopic based on the controversial life of superstar Sanjay Dutt. It is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and is slated to hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

Next, he has Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' in which he will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan plays a pivotal part in the venture while TV's favourite 'Naagin' Mouni Roy too will be seen in an interesting role.

The film is the first part of the adventure trilogy announced by Karan Johar.