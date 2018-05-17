OMG! Ranbir Kapoor has a 'boy crush' on Alia Bhatt

New Delhi: The buzz about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt being the 'it' couple of B-Town is palpable these days. The duo will be seen together in 'Brahmastra', a film by Ayan Mukerji. Karan Johar had announced the first part of the adventure trilogy. It stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.

Ever since the two started working together on this project, rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. The actress has on previous occasions expressed her fondness for the Kapoor lad, and how she has a huge crush on him. Now, according to Pinkvilla.com, Ranbir, who was in the capital recently, during a press conference was asked about the link-up rumour. He replied saying, "Well, I have a boy crush on her now.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who was also present at the event, had an 'aww' reaction to Ranbir's tricky reply.

The rumour of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

More recently, the duo walked in together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held at The Leela, Mumbai. They came, happily posed and left—adding more fuel to them being a couple.

However, neither Alia nor Ranbir has talked about their relationship status in the public as yet.