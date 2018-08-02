हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is unrecognisable in brand new avatar for an ad - See pics

The hunk of an actor transformed into a man sporting grey hair, a French beard, fake dentures and glasses with a thick black frame.

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor has done it again. After spending hours in the green room to get the Sanjay Dutt avatar right, Ranbir seems to be in a mood to experiment with his appearances on screen.

Ranbir transformed into the character for an ad which may go on air soon.

Images of Ranbir sporting the character's look are all over the internet.

Here's taking a look at some of them:

 

Ranbir has had a great start to the year. As Sanju in Rajkumar Hirani's film based on Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir left moviegoers spellbound. It went on to become his most successful film to date.

The Kapoor boy was in need of a blockbuster to his credit, Sanju gave him the much-needed boost at the Box Office.

Ranbir is an actor par excellence who delivered spellbinding performances in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar and Anurag Basu's Barfi!. In a career spanning a little over a decade, Ranbir has done a variety of roles and has played unconventional characters in films like Wake Up Sid and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year.

The Kapoor lad is busy with Ayan Mukerji's most ambitious project Brahmastra series ( a trilogy) co-starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Telugu megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni in a special role.

He also has Yash Raj Films' Shamshera in his kitty.

