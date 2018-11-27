Ranbir Kapoor made Arjun Kapoor break up with his girlfriend? Here are the details

Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' has turned out to be a revelation ground. Recently, Bollywood's powerful sibling duo Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor appeared on the show and the episode was such a fun ride.

And knowing the show host Karan, it was expected that the guests would be spilling beans about their personal lives, crush and most important, exes!

During the Rapid Fire segment, Karan asked Arjun who would he go for relationship advice between Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh, the Namaste England actor answered, "Varun and Ranveer for relationship advice? Are you mad? I don' think this community of actors is very good at giving advice to each other at all."

Arjun then made a big revelation about Ranbir Kapoor saying that he once broke up with his girlfriend on the advice of the 'Jagga Jasoos' actor. Arjun recounted the story and said, "Ranbir once gave me relationship advice and I ended that relationship the next day. So, I don' think this community of actors is very good at giving advice to each other at all. It was Ranbir's finest performance and considering he's done 'Barfi' you can imagine.

The 'Ishqzaade' actor went on to add, "He gave me a take where we were standing on the balcony. He looked into the darkness and he said, "If you're not happy, just let go." It was like an Imtiaz Ali film moment. I had an epiphany. And I looked at my phone and I sent a message to her saying, "We have to talk." And the next day I ended it. I regretted it after about seven days but I had gone too deep into that breakup to go back. Thus, you shouldn't take any advice from Ranbir Kapoor."

However, that was all past! The actor is rumoured to be dating B-town's sizzling diva Malaika Arora and buzz is strong that the duo is planning to tie next year. He even confessed on 'Koffee with Karan' that he is not single anymore and that he is also open to marriage now.

The two are often clicked together at parties and dinner outings.

On the work front, Arjun has several films lined up in his kitty for the coming year. He will once again be seen sharing screen space with Parineeti Chopra in 'Sandeep Aur Pinki Faraar' besides starring as the lead in Raj Kumar Gupta's 'India's Most Wanted' and Ashutosh Gowarikar's period drama 'Panipat'.