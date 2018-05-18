Ranbir Kapoor-Nushrat Bharucha's pic from 'Sweety's birthday party goes viral—See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in his most ambitious work so far, 'Sanju'. It's a biopic based on the controversial life of superstar Sanjay Dutt. The actor will also be seen doing a dance performance at IIFA 2018 which is taking place in Thailand this time.

Ranbir's latest picture with birthday girl Nushrat Bharucha made way to the internet and in no time it became viral. Sweety from 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' celebrated her 33rd birthday on May 17 and hosted a bash in Mumbai's plush hangout zone, Arth.

Nushrat and Ranbir's picture is making the social media go crazy as they look quite good together. The happy picture was shared by a fan club on Instagram. Check it out here:

A post shared by Nushrat Love (@nushratlove) on May 18, 2018 at 12:20am PDT

The actress celebrated her birthday in a special way as she spent some time with kids at the Smile Foundation at Andheri, Mumbai.

Nushrat was first seen in 'Jai Santoshi Maa' in 2006. But she made her Bollywood debut with 'Love, Sex Aur Dhokha' in 2010. The popular face even forayed into television and was first seen in 'Kittie Party' which was telecast in 2002. Later in 2010, she was seen in 'Seven'.

Here's wishing the 'Sweety' a sweet happy birthday!