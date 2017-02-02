Ranbir Kapoor opens up about Sanjay Dutt's mistakes, says youth has lot to learn from them

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen filling in the shoes of Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming Rajkumar Hirani directorial. The 'Rockstar' hunk recently talked about the storyline of the movie and said it will turn out to be a learning experience for the viewers.

According to an ANI report, originally attributed to Filmfare, RK said, "The biopic that Rajkumar Hirani is making will teach you something. It will talk about human flaws, the emotional father-son story (between Sanjay and the late Sunil Dutt), his relationship with his best friend, with the women in his life. It's emotional, it's funny, it's sad, it's bittersweet. The youth have a lot to learn from his mistakes."

The 34-year-old star also added that the 'Baba' of B-Town has already paid the price for his mistakes.

"Sanjay's lived his life. He owned up to his mistakes, he's paid the price for it. He's been through much. his mother (the late Nargis Dutt) passing away just before the premiere of his film, drug abuse, being labelled a terrorist, his failed marriages, the grind of punishment... We're not trying to project Sanjay Dutt in any way, it's not a propaganda film," Ranbir further said.

The film also features Vicky Kaushal and Dia Mirza in key roles.

Earlier, Hirani had shared that the first shot for the biopic has been taken and there is excitement among the film's team.