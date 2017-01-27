Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he isn’t on social media

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is known to be an introvert, recently opened up about why he is not on the social media. While almost the entire B-Town is out there getting in touch with their fans on the Internet, the 34-year-old star prefers to stay invisible.

According to an ANI report, originally attributed to Filmfare, Ranbir said, "I cannot use social media engagingly. Then it doesn't make sense, you lose your popularity, you seem boring. And I prefer to be invisible."

Also, the 'Rockstar' hunk doesn’t like much of attention as long as it is not related to his films. He further said, "I'm not a people's person. I like to disappear when I don't have a release. I enjoy the invisibility."

On the cinema front, Ranbir is all set for the release of his upcoming film 'Jagga Jasoos''. The Anurag Basu directorial also features Katrina Kaif in a key role.

It will be releasing on April 7 this year.