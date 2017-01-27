Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he isn’t on social media
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is known to be an introvert, recently opened up about why he is not on the social media. While almost the entire B-Town is out there getting in touch with their fans on the Internet, the 34-year-old star prefers to stay invisible.
According to an ANI report, originally attributed to Filmfare, Ranbir said, "I cannot use social media engagingly. Then it doesn't make sense, you lose your popularity, you seem boring. And I prefer to be invisible."
Also, the 'Rockstar' hunk doesn’t like much of attention as long as it is not related to his films. He further said, "I'm not a people's person. I like to disappear when I don't have a release. I enjoy the invisibility."
On the cinema front, Ranbir is all set for the release of his upcoming film 'Jagga Jasoos''. The Anurag Basu directorial also features Katrina Kaif in a key role.
It will be releasing on April 7 this year.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Deepika Padukone birthday wishes for 'amazing' Ellen DeGeneres
- Arshad Warsi is a good friend, he showed me the way of doing 'Jolly LLB 2': Akshay Kumar
- Every generation owes their love quotes to these 7 legendary Bengali poets
- Priyanka Chopra and 'Quantico' Team saying 'Raees' Shah Rukh Khan's famous dialogue is a must watch!
- Shahid Kapoor as Nawab Malik in 'Rangoon' looks daunting! See pic
- Sushant Singh Rajput's poignant letter to mother will melt your hearts!
- Deepika Padukone birthday wishes for 'amazing' Ellen DeGeneres
- Hrithik Roshan is a powerhouse of talent: Karan Johar
- Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan pleads not guilty, says chinkara died of 'natural causes'
- Anuradha Paudwal reacts to Padma Shri award win