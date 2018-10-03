हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi-Neetu rent an apartment in New York?

The 'Bobby' actor has flown to US along with his wife Neetu and son Ranbir for his medical treatment.

Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi-Neetu rent an apartment in New York?
File photo

New Delhi: Actor Rishi Kapoor recently left for US for his medical treatment with wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir. On September 29, the veteran actor had shared post saying, "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!" (sic).   

In the meantime, DNA quoted a source saying that the Kapoors are likely to stay in US for sometime and they have rented an apartment in Big Apple. Ranbir, who has also accompanied them, will however be coming back to India for his professional commitment. 

The source said that Rishi's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will be joining her parents there.

"Rishi, Neetu and Ranbir are absolutely devastated with the passing away of Krishna Raj Kapoor. And, they have been continuously in touch with their family members, who are keeping them updated on everything related to her sudden sad demise and the future course of action as far as the family goes," the source said. 

Krishna, the wife of late legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, passed away on Monday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. She is survived by her sons Randhir Kapoor, Rishi, Rajiv Kapoor, and daughters Ritu Nanda and Rima Kapoor Jain.

In the meantime, the Kapoors have requested for privacy at this hour.

Tags:
Rishi KapoorRanbir KapoorAlia BhattKrishna Raj KapoorRanbir AliaNeetu Kapoor

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close