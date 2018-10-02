Ranbir Kapoor skips grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral. Alia Bhatt comforts Riddhima Kapoor in his absence

New Delhi: Almost the entire Bollywood attended the funeral and pay their last respect to Bollywood's first lady Krishna Raj Kapoor. Actress Alia Bhatt, who has been bonding well with Ranbir Kapoor's family for quite some time now, was also seen at Krishna Raj's funeral. The 'Raazi' actress came with Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji and was later seen providing comfort to Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on the final journey.

It is to be noted that while the entire Kapoor clan got together at the time of the crisis, Rishi Kapoor along with his son Ranbir and wife Neetu skipped his mother's last rites. A day before Krishna Raj's death, Rishi had left for the US to undergo a medical treatment.

As per reports, Rishi's daughter Riddhima was inconsolable at the funeral and at this hour of need, Alia decided to be by her side. Several photos have emerged where she is seen holding Ridhimma's hand as they walked for the funeral.

Also, in a video which has surfaced on the social media, Alia was seen face-timing with Ranbir. She was seen talking to him on a video call and there was a point when her call gets disconnected due to the bad network. Ranbir had been extremely close to his grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor. In fact, he has also spoken on a number of times how he considered her the most stylish women he knew. He has also been vocal about her cooking skill.

Take a look at the video here:

Alia and Ranbir are said to be dating each other for a period of over six months now.

Also seen in attendance were Amitabh Bachchan along with his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Anil Ambani, Kajol among others.