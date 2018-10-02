Ranbir Kapoor skips grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral. Alia Bhatt comforts Riddhima Kapoor in his absence

New Delhi: Almost the entire Bollywood attended the funeral and pay their last respect to Bollywood's first lady Krishna Raj Kapoor. Actress Alia Bhatt, who has been bonding well with Ranbir Kapoor's family for quite some time now, was also seen at Krishna Raj's funeral. The 'Raazi' actress came with Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji and was later seen providing comfort to Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on the final journey.
It is to be noted that while the entire Kapoor clan got together at the time of the crisis, Rishi Kapoor along with his son Ranbir and wife Neetu skipped his mother's last rites. A day before Krishna Raj's death, Rishi had left for the US to undergo a medical treatment.
As per reports, Rishi's daughter Riddhima was inconsolable at the funeral and at this hour of need, Alia decided to be by her side. Several photos have emerged where she is seen holding Ridhimma's hand as they walked for the funeral.
Also, in a video which has surfaced on the social media, Alia was seen face-timing with Ranbir. She was seen talking to him on a video call and there was a point when her call gets disconnected due to the bad network. Ranbir had been extremely close to his grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor. In fact, he has also spoken on a number of times how he considered her the most stylish women he knew. He has also been vocal about her cooking skill.
Take a look at the video here:
As the First Lady of Bollywood Krishna Raj Kapoor ji went to her heavenly abode, it was heart tugging to not see her favourite son Rishi Kapoor ji & grandson Ranbir during her final go. Apparently, Rishi-Neetu ji are in US for his treatment. Whereas Ranbir went to Abu dabi a night prior to his dadi's death! Here, Alia was trying to Face Time Ranbir whom she has saved as "RK", so that he could be a virtual part of the final rites of his beloved granny _But alas, the disconnection issues made it impossible! Karan & Abhishek asked her if it worked but she shakes her head disappointed _ I'm so proud of you jaan for carrying out your responsibilities with dignity & grace. For going to meet the Kapoor clan, spending time with them until the cremation, standing with them, supporting & solacing them at such a grieving hour _ Your just like your Dad, always there for people who need you! Bc as my daddy says "It is better to be there for someone who grieves, at a funeral than being at a wedding", I'm extremely proud to stan you __ Ofc, inhuman peeps would call it all a PR again but the cheap, rude comments under most media posts regarding Krishna ji's death are intolerable! If you can't respect a deceased soul, your no human. Let the family get their much needed peace at this phase of sorrow. Your harsh words aren't going to touch their vicinity _ But what confused and pressed me more is that the religious customs & rituals couldn't wait for Rishi sir & Bira to arrive and be part of the mourning _ It was so heartbreaking _ to know Bir is all there alone, probably guilty of leaving a night prior, when his colleagues & fam could attend the funeral. I hope no one goes through that guilt __ How badly I wanted his dadi to attend Bira's wedding & see him settled _ I send all my deepfelt condolences & prayers to the entire clan along with my Bir. She's irreplaceable but we can assure ourselves that she might have met her beloved husband up there _ __ #krishnarajkapoor #RIP #angelsdontdie #foreverremembered #condolences
Alia and Ranbir are said to be dating each other for a period of over six months now.
Also seen in attendance were Amitabh Bachchan along with his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Anil Ambani, Kajol among others.