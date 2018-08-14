हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Sanju' wins four awards at the Indian Film Festival, Melbourne

After dominating the box office,  Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has weaved magic internationally as well. In the recent Indian Film Festival at Melbourne, Sanju won four awards.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer &#039;Sanju&#039; wins four awards at the Indian Film Festival, Melbourne

New Delhi: After dominating the box office,  Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has weaved magic internationally as well. In the recent Indian Film Festival at Melbourne, Sanju won four awards.

Rajkumar Hirani has won awards for Best Film and another for the Best Director. Whereas Vicky Kausal who played the iconic role of Kamli in the film has won award for the Best Supporting Actor, and Ranbir Kapoor got a special mention for his intriguing role.

The international jury of this prestigious award comprised of - Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Simi Garewal, Sue Maslin, Jill Bilcock, Nikkhil Advani and Geoffrey Wright.

Sanju has become the greatest hit of 2018. It not only garnered commercial success but also won the hearts of the audience and critics as well. With some power-packed performances, the intriguing storyline and hit chartbusters, Sanju has become the most loved and talked about film of this year

The biopic on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has got a thumbs up from fans. Ranbir Kapoor, who played the role of Dutt in the movie has delivered his career best performance in Sanju which has earned much praise.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also star an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others. 

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. 'Sanju' is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.

