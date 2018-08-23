हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor to get married to Alia Bhatt? The actor answers

Reports regarding Ranbir and Alia getting married has been doing rounds for quite some time.

Ranbir Kapoor to get married to Alia Bhatt? The actor answers

New Delhi: Bollywood's handsome Kapoor lad, Ranbir Kapoor has been the talk of the town ever since rumours of his relationship with Alia Bhatt surfaced on the internet. The adorable couple has never officially admitted to being in a relationship but their time to time public appearances together speak volumes. Ranbir had almost confirmed his relationship in an interview with GQ magazine where he called it 'too new to talk about'. Reports of the two planning to tie the knot had also surfaced but looks like we will have to wait much longer before we get to see 'Raila' tying the knot.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ranbir was asked about his and Alia's wedding rumours. To this, the actor replied, "It’s [such rumours] all a part of show business. You make up a story, and soon, there’s another story of the first story, and so on. I have always believed that marriage is something that will happen naturally. It can’t be like, ‘Okay, I am 35 now, so it’s time to get married’. It should come to you and your partner naturally and you should both feel, ‘This is the right phase. Now, we should take this relationship to the next level’. But abhi aisi koi baat nai hai. I haven’t decided on marriage yet."

For the uninitiated, Alia is rumoured to be in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and the duo will be seen in 'Brahmastra' together. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

