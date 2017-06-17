close
Ranbir Kapoor to Katrina Kaif, 'Girlfriend Ban Ja Meri'! WATCH amazing video

Former lovers Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are coming together one more time but only on-screen for their film 'Jagga Jasoos'. The fans are excited to watch this Anurag Basu directorial on July 14, 2017.

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 11:10
Ranbir Kapoor to Katrina Kaif, &#039;Girlfriend Ban Ja Meri&#039;! WATCH amazing video
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Former lovers Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are coming together one more time but only on-screen for their film 'Jagga Jasoos'. The fans are excited to watch this Anurag Basu directorial on July 14, 2017.

The duo has been promoting 'Jagga Jasoos' on various platforms and that too together. Recently, during a Facebook Live session, both Ranbir and Katrina answered many questions asked by the fans.

Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor merrily pose for shutterbugs – See PICS
MUST READ
Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor merrily pose for shutterbugs – See PICS

They even quizzed each other on various things. One such question which caught our attention was when Kat asked Ranbir to utter his favourite dialogue. He said the one from his movie 'Rockstar'. He said, “Tu na badi cool lagti hai aur hot bhi hai, kamaal ka combo hai na cool hot at the same time? Aye Katrina, girlfriend bann ja meri.”

Aww...when he asked Kat to utter her favourite English dialogue, she smartly replied, “Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn."

We certainly loved the fun chat session and to watch them together is a delight any day!

WATCH video here:

Ranbir KapoorKatrina KaifJagga JasoosRanbir girlfriendBollywoodKatrina

