हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor wants fans to use Ralia to address him and Alia Bhatt

Here's how Ranbir reacted to his and Alia Bhatt's relationship acronym 'Ralia' being used by his fans. 

Ranbir Kapoor wants fans to use Ralia to address him and Alia Bhatt
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently put all the rumours to rest after he confirmed being in a relationship with actress and his 'Brahmastra' co-star Alia Bhatt during an interview with GQ. The actor had spoke in detail about it calling it 'very new' and that 'it is at a very initial stage and needs space to breathe'. 

It was only recently during the promotion of his upcoming film 'Sanju' when Ranbir was asked if he is aware of the acronym 'Ralia' given to them by their fans. Surprisingly, the actor replied saying a 'no' and said that he is completely clueless about it. 

However, he added saying that the fans can use it for them during the time of release of his next film 'Brahmastra' which will be hitting the screens next year. The Kapoor scion said that since 'Brahmastra' is the film in which they are acting together, the acronym should be used around that time. 

According to a Bollywoodlife.com, Ranbir has apparently vowed to not commenting on anything about his relationship and his ladylove as he felt that his quotes were turning into a mockery. Moreover, the star, who seems to be head-over-heels in love currently, believes that his relationship deserves some dignity and hence, he has chosen to not divulge anything further in public. 

Alia, on the other hand, has been tight-lipped about Ranbir since the beginning and is usually seen discussing about her work. 

Ranbir and Alia, who had made heads turn after they arrived together at the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at The Leela in Mumbai last month, this time arrived separately at the pre-engagement bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta on Thursday night. However, they soon made an appearance together at the special screening of his film 'Sanju'. 

Reports regarding Alia and Ranbir's relationship started doing rounds when the two started shooting for the first schedule of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. Ranbir almost confirmed his relationship with Alia by calling it 'Too new to talk about' during an interview.

As per the latest reports, the adorable couple might even tie the knot, but we'll have to wait till 2020 for that.

A source told Bollywoodlife.com- "Alia is in a great phase of her life right now. She is in love and they both are sure of each other. Marriage is certainly on the cards but it won’t happen before 2020."

Neither Ranbir nor Alia has discussed the speculations about their marriage yet. However, it would be interesting to see if the reports about their marriage in 2020 turn into a reality.

Tags:
Ranbir KapoorAlia BhattBollywoodbrahmastraSanjuRanbir Kapoor weddingRanbir AliaNeetu Kapoor

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close