Ranbir Kapoor's pic with Taimur Ali Khan on Kapoors' Christmas brunch is breaking the internet!

New Delhi: The entire Kapoor Khandaan celebrates Christmas with full gusto. Kareena Kapoor Khan came with Saif Ali Khan and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, who has now learnt to stand on his knees (so adorable).

The brunch is organised every year at Shashi Kapoor's house but the legendary star breathed his last on December 4, 2017. However, as they say, the show must go on, the entire Kapoor Khandaan got together and had a lovely star-studded brunch.

Karisma Kapoor came with her two kids Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor also attended the do while Ranbir looked dapper in crisp white shirt and blue denim with Gucci footwear. Interestingly, even Kareena was spotted wearing a Gucci shoes.

Lolo shared some pictures on Instagram and we love her for keeping us updated with gorgeous inside clicks. And veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable pic where Taimur was sitting in Ranbir's lap and looked as if the latter is whispering something into the former's ears.

#christmaslunch#family A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 3:06am PST

With the grand lady #greatgrandma#greatgrandkids #christmascheer#familylunch A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 3:16am PST

#cousins with the #cutie #christmascheer#familylunch#funtimealways A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 4:07am PST

The picture is super cutesy and is breaking the internet. Check it out:

The of the Christmas lunch A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Dec 25, 2017 at 4:00am PST

Taimur recently turned a year old and the celebrations took place at Pataudi Palace with family and close friends in attendance. Taimur is already a rising star in the making!